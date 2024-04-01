MAKKAH — The Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) has provided critical emergency responses to a total of 39,724 incidents in the Makkah and Madinah regions, during the holy month of Ramadan.



In the Makkah region, SRCA medical teams handled 29,427 emergency cases, primarily health-related issues and traffic accidents, demonstrating their commitment and professionalism.



The majority of these incidents were reported in Makkah, with 21,444 cases, followed by Jeddah and Taif, with 5,426 and 2,557 cases, respectively.



The SRCA's fleet, equipped with the latest technology, includes ambulances, four-wheel-drive vehicles, golf carts, motorcycles, bicycles, and scooters, ensures rapid and efficient emergency responses.



Meanwhile, in Madinah, the SRCA addressed 10,297 emergency calls, including 4,730 instances requiring patient transportation to medical facilities.



Under the guidance of Dr. Ahmed Al-Zahrani, the director-general of SRCA's Madinah branch, the operations covered medical emergencies, traffic accidents, among other urgent matters.



A remarkable contribution of 6,312 volunteers, dedicating 40,810 hours, played a crucial role in supporting the SRCA's efforts, particularly around the Prophet's and Quba Mosques.



Dr. Al-Zahrani highlighted the importance of the "Asefny" app, an innovative tool that allows individuals to request ambulance services, report emergencies, and facilitate swift location tracking and access to essential information.



This digital approach enhances the SRCA's ability to deliver timely and effective emergency care.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).