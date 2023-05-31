RIYADH — Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel said smoking reduces the average life expectancy of Saudis by 1.6 years, which contradicts the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 that aims to raise the average life expectancy of citizens.



He said: “Our health deserves the best, and smoking gives it the worst.”



He pointed out to a number of steps that help to quit smoking, most notably avoiding places that stimulate smoking and reviewing eating habits, using nicotine substitutes and promoting social communication with physical activity.



He noted that it is possible to book an appointment in anti-smoking clinics by calling the 937 center or the Sehhaty application for those wishing to quit the habit.



Last week, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) launched a new company to reduce the number of smokers in Saudi Arabia.



The company named Badael will offer its tobacco-free nicotine delivery products across Saudi Arabia by the end of 2023. It aims to expand its reach to regional and international markets in the long term.



The company’s products are expected to help nearly one million people switch from smoking by 2032, representing approximately 25% of all smokers in Saudi Arabia.



This has the potential to deliver direct annual savings of more than SR6 billion on healthcare expenditure by 2032.

