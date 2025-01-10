

RIYADH — The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has warned against the potential risks associated with the use of ginseng (scientifically known as Panax ginseng), which is often used in alternative medicine as a general tonic to enhance energy levels and reduce stress.



Consuming high doses of ginseng may cause side effects, including insomnia and high blood pressure, the SFDA said in press release. Additionally, the authority advised pregnant and lactating women to avoid using ginseng due to insufficient safety data.



The SFDA also noted that ginseng may interact with various medications, including blood thinners, diabetes medications, heart medications, insomnia medications, and antipsychotics. Moreover, it can interact with caffeine-containing products such as coffee, tea, guarana, and mate. The recommended dosage is 1–2 grams of the root, taken three to four times daily for three to four weeks, with the clarification that one teaspoon equals five grams.



The SFDA emphasizes that herbs should be treated with the same caution as medications. Consumers should be skeptical of unsubstantiated safety claims and consult a healthcare professional before use to understand potential herb-drug and food interactions and any associated warnings.



The SFDA provides consumers with access to a comprehensive list of banned herbs and medicinal plants, as well as prohibited cosmetic products, on its website: https://www.sfda.gov.sa/ar/informationlist/66327.

