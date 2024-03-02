RIYADH — In a medical achievement, a team at King Abdullah Specialist Children's Hospital in Riyadh has successfully separated Nigerian conjoined twins Hassana and Hasina.



The operation carried out under the orders of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman represents a significant milestone in the Kingdom's medical and humanitarian efforts.



Arriving in Riyadh on October 31, 2023, the twins underwent detailed examinations revealing they shared critical areas in the lower abdomen, pelvis, lower spine, and lower spinal nerves. The challenging 16.5-hour operation involved 39 specialists and marked the 60th successful separation under the Saudi conjoined twin separation program.



Over three decades, this initiative has extended its support to 135 conjoined twins from 25 different countries, embodying the Kingdom's commitment to medical and humanitarian leadership on the global stage.



Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Advisor to the Royal Court and Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), lauded the operation as a reflection of Saudi Arabia's advancements in healthcare.



The successful surgery has not only brought hope to the twins' family but also showcased the Kingdom's dedication to contributing positively to the lives of those in need around the world. The parents of Hassana and Hasina have expressed profound gratitude to the Saudi leadership and the dedicated medical team for their life-altering intervention.

