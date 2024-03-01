RIYADH — A Saudi medical and surgical team commenced the separation of Nigerian conjoined twins Hassana and Hasina on Thursday at the King Abdullah Specialist Children's Hospital in Riyadh.



The twins, who arrived in Riyadh on October 31, 2023, were found to share parts of the lower abdomen, pelvis, lower spine, and lower spinal nerves after thorough examinations.



The intricate surgery, set to unfold in nine stages, is expected to span approximately 14 hours, involving a dedicated team of 38 consultants, specialists, technicians, and nurses across various fields including anesthesia, pediatric surgery, urology, orthopedics, plastic surgery, and pediatric neurosurgery.



Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Advisor at the Royal Court, Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), and leader of the medical team, expected a 70% success chance for the operation. Marking the 60th procedure under the Saudi program for separating Siamese twins, the initiative has supported 135 conjoined twins from 25 countries over 34 years.



Dr. Al Rabeeah extended his thanks to the Saudi leadership for their ongoing support to the program, highlighting the kingdom's commitment to humanitarian medical aid.

