RIYADH — King Saud University is listed in the Guinness World Records through its dental hospital, which is the largest of its kind in the world. On behalf of the university president, Vice President for Projects Dr. Abdullah Al-Suqair received the certificate of registration from the Guinness World Records, in recognition of the University Dental Hospital being the largest dental hospital in the world, with an area of 37,165.12 square meters.



A ceremony was held to celebrate this remarkable achievement in the presence of the Vice President of the University for Postgraduate Studies and Scientific Research Dr. Yazid Al-Sheikh, Executive General Director of the University Medical City Dr. Ahmed Al-Harsi, and a number of deans of colleges at the university, executive directors, and heads of medical departments in the University Medical City. University.



Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ahmed Al-Harsi said that the university, through the University Medical City, aims to enhance competition in providing the best healthcare services, and to support education programs, medical training, and scientific research to achieve excellence and improve quality based on the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. “What the University Medical City is achieving in providing therapeutic services, medical research, and a rich record of patents, makes its employees competitive with their counterparts in the most prestigious global health centers. They have taken the lead in achieving many awards in the medical and research fields,” he said.



Executive Director of Strategic Planning at the University Medical City Dr. Saleh bin Abdul Rahman bin Saleh said that the Medical City has achieved many leaps in its health, academic, research, technical and administrative sectors, whether in its three teaching hospitals or in centers of excellence.



He noted that the University Medical City gained an advanced position within the international classification of the 250 most prominent hospitals in the world, as it was crowned this year on 64th place on global level and third place locally, in a big leap ahead of many of the oldest and most prestigious international medical centers.



For her part, Medical Director of the University Dental Hospital Dr. Sarah bint Abdul Rahman Al-Subait confirmed that the hospital is one of the largest hospitals in the field of dentistry. “The hospital provides comprehensive educational, training, surgical, and advisory services. It also provides care in several specialties, such as cleft lip and palate clinics, dentistry for patients with special needs, orofacial pain clinics, dental clinics for patients with special health conditions, dental clinics for patients with autism, and an outpatient pharmacy next to the pathological anatomy laboratory for diseases of the mouth, face and jaws,” she added.

