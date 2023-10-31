THUWAL — Over 425 runners and walkers gathered at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) on Saturday, for the 'Run for a Cure' race.



This event marked the end of the breast cancer awareness month and aimed to support the Zahra Breast Cancer Association. The objective of the event was to raise awareness about breast cancer and to celebrate and honor its survivors.

Participants included KAUST community members and visitors from their community partners the Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business & Entrepreneurship (MBSC), King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), Economic Cities and Special Zones Authorities (ECZA), LUCID, and CEER motors. Several runners from the Jeddah Running Club and Hejaz Ultra also joined the event.

Elisa Grassi, a Ph.D. student and athlete at KAUST, presented as a community ambassador for breast cancer at the event. She discussed her research on non-invasive early cancer detection and her results in testing plasma blood samples for breast and colon cancer patients. She emphasized the importance of raising awareness about cancer and encouraging people to take an active role in their health.



The run consisted of three categories: 10K, 5K and a 3K walk through KAUST on the shores of the Red Sea. The route also took runners over a roadway created from plastic waste collected as part of the Green Road Initiative. An innovative project in collaboration with Dow Chemical Co.'s ELVALOY polymer technology, Napco National, Averda, and AlJazeera Paint, that reflects KAUST's commitment to Saudi Arabia's sustainable circular carbon economy.



Inside the race village, our partner, the International Medical Center (IMC), was present on-site conducting BMI testing and providing information on the importance of early detection, screening and overall health and well-being.



More than 25 volunteers from the KAUST community contributed to the event in various ways such as organizing runners' packs, leading runners, and providing support to make the event successful on race day.



The event aligns with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goal of increasing public participation in sports and athletic activities and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal of promoting good health and well-being.

