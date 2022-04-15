There are ongoing studies showing that Ramadan fasting may slow the ageing process, neurodegenerative changes, and the progression of dementia.

It is critical to look after nutritional intake, blood sugar and blood pressure of the elderly during Suhoor and Iftar to avoid hypotension, hypoglycaemia and dehydration.

• Choose easy-to-digest grains and breads

• Avoid spicy, oily foods and sugary foods

• Monitor sufficient hydration outside fasting hours

• Include soluble fibres to avoid constipation

• Include stretching exercises and mild walking outside fasting hours to help with blood circulation and prevent muscle cramps

Iftar menu for the elderly

>> End the fast with two to three dates and hydrate with 300-600ml plain water

>> Rehydrate: 200ml unsweetened fresh melon juice or apple juice

>> Soup: 1 cup of veg rosemary herb soup

>> Appetiser: 1 medium-size minced chicken veg cutlet or crispy air-fried cauliflower with yoghurt dip

Main Course:

>> 1 cup of mint-flavoured rice

>> 3/4 cup fish veg stew or chicken and lentil stew

>> 1/2 cup roasted or baked veggies

>> Dessert: Fruit custard or caramel pudding with chamomile tea

>> Slowly sip 700ml to 1,000ml of fluids to complete hydration requirements for the day

Juliot Vinolia, clinical dietitian, Medeor Hospital Dubai

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).