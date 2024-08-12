Doha: Qatar Chamber (QC) recently organised a workshop titled the ‘Entrepreneurship in Health Sector’.

The event was held in cooperation with the Young Entrepreneurs Club (under the umbrella of the Ministry of Sports and Youth), Boecker Company, Firefly Burger Restaurant and Sustainable Development Goals Ambassadors.

The workshop, targeting students 9 to 13 years old, is part of the ongoing cooperation between the Chamber and the Club to promote entrepreneurship and innovation among young people.

During the workshop, Elsy Samaan, a nutritionist and food safety supervisor at Boecker, addressed several topics including healthy food, the role of healthy nutrition, the importance of balance between food groups, the dangers of fast food, and the importance of sports.

Dr. Ibrahim Khalid Al Sulaiti, President of the Youth Entrepreneurs Club, underscored the workshop’s significance, noting that it came within the framework of the Memo of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Club and the Chamber this year, aiming to enhance cooperation in entrepreneurship.

Dr. Al Sulaiti stressed the importance of entrepreneurship in the health and sports sectors, pointing to the need to adopt non-traditional and advanced entrepreneurial projects in these fields

that achieve greater popularity.

On his part, Ahmed Hassan, Quality Manager at Firefly Burger, presented an overview of the restaurant’s products, which offers healthy meals produced from 100 percent national low-calorie ingredients in compliance with all quality and health standards.

