MANILA — The Philippine government has approved the e-vaccination certificate in the Tawakkalna application for the Saudis' entry into the country, the Saudi Embassy in Manila announced on Wednesday.



The embassy stated that the Philippine government has approved the digital vaccination certificate for Saudis wishing to enter the Philippines based on the decision of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases Resolution No. 168.



Receiving two doses and a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for Saudi citizens is a condition for accepting the E-vaccination certificate, the embassy noted.



It is noteworthy that Thailand's government has announced earlier its exemption for the Saudi citizens from the entry visas. The visa exemption period set by the Thai government is a 30-day stay and without any fees.



Additionally, the Ministry of Interior has announced that Saudi Arabia has lifted the direct and indirect ban on Saudi citizens from traveling to Indonesia.



This was done following the continuous assessment of the coronavirus situation in the country in accordance with what has been submitted by the competent health authorities.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).