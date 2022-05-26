The Ministry of Health intends to purchase 5,000 doses of the smallpox vaccine to enhance the current stock, in light of the current precautions necessary for the monkeypox disease after the first case in the Gulf region was recorded in the UAE on Tuesday, reports Al-Rai daily quoting informed sources from the health sector.

They explained that the continuous follow-up of the latest developments and updates in the global situation regarding the disease and cases of its spread, are ongoing in coordination and cooperation with international organizations. The available quantity of the vaccine is sufficient if deemed necessary to vaccinate some groups in accordance with global guidelines in this regard.

Meanwhile Spanish National Television (TVE) said on Wednesday that the Spanish Health Ministry reported 20 new cases of monkeypox infection and 39 suspected. TVE added that the total number of cases in Madrid reached 48, two in Canary Islands, two in Al-Andalus province, and no other cases were reported in other areas of Spain. Monkeypox is a rare viral disease characterized by fever, headache, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, and progresses to a rash on the face and body, adding that multiple cases were reported in various countries

