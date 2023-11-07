MADINAH — Madinah Emir Prince Faisal Bin Salman has launched the Tamakkon comprehensive center in Yanbu governorate, which is considered as the largest center for autism in Saudi Arabia.



The Tamakkon center targets providing comprehensive and integrated services for people with autism spectrum disorder and their families.



The center was launched during Prince Faisal’s visit to Yanbu, which comes within the framework of reviewing the general services system provided for the residents and visitors of the governorate.



A visual presentation was presented about the center, which was established on an area of 20,000 square meters, with a capacity to serve more than 500 beneficiaries daily.



The presentation displayed an overview of the care, treatment and rehabilitation services provided in accordance with international best practices.



From his side, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Madinah Autism Society (Tamakkon) Eng. Mohammed Bin Ibrahim Abbas stated that the project is unique in its kind. It provides more than 300 individual therapeutic spaces at the same time.



The different environmental, health and operational aspects were also taken into account in order to become a role model in providing care, treatment and rehabilitation services for people with autism spectrum disorder.



Eng. Abbas indicated that the center will work on attracting cadres with distinguished competencies and specialized scientific and practical expertise.



He stated that the specialized services include comprehensive diagnosis, early intervention, speech and language therapy, applied behavior analysis, occupational therapy, and vocational rehabilitation.



Services also include training and consultation for the families of beneficiaries, in addition to school and community integration programs.



It is noteworthy that the new Tamakkon center is the largest center for autism in the Kingdom, and the second center launched by the Madinah Autism Society after the Tamakkon Comprehensive Autism Center in Madinah, whose services were launched in December 2021.

