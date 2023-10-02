Our hands are the unsung heroes who serve us tirelessly, helping us accomplish tasks both mundane and extraordinary. Yet, they often go unnoticed in our self-care routines. Neglecting hand care can lead to dryness, roughness, and even painful conditions.

Here are some essential hand care tips that you can easily incorporate into your daily routine.

1. Gentle cleansing

Use lukewarm water and a mild, moisturising hand soap. Avoid hot water, as it can remove the skin of its natural oil. Remember to wash for at least 20 seconds to ensure thorough cleansing, especially during flu seasons.

2. Be mindful of water temperature

When washing dishes or cleaning, be cautious about using hot water. Prolonged exposure to hot water can lead to dry and irritated skin. Wearing gloves when working with hot water or harsh cleaning agents can provide protection.

3. Moisturise regularly

Moisturising is the key to maintaining soft, supple hands. After washing your hands, gently pat them dry with a clean towel and apply a quality hand cream or lotion. Pay attention to areas prone to dryness, like your knuckles and cuticles. Keep a travel-sized hand cream in your bag or at your desk for quick touch-ups throughout the day.

4. Night time hand treatment

Give your hands an overnight treat by applying a rich, emollient hand cream before bedtime. Slip on a pair of cotton gloves to lock in moisture while you sleep. You'll wake up with noticeably softer hands.

5. Exfoliate occasionally

Exfoliating your hands once a week can help remove dead skin cells and promote smoother skin. You can use a gentle hand scrub or make your own by mixing sugar or salt with olive oil. Gently massage the scrub onto your hands, then rinse thoroughly.

6. Nail care

Don't forget about your nails. Keep them well-trimmed and file them regularly to prevent snagging and breakage. Avoid using your nails as tools, as this can weaken and damage them.

7. Sunscreen protection

Don't forget to protect your hands from the sun! They need just as much care as your face and body. Apply sunscreen with at least SPF 30 to the backs of your hands when you'll be exposed to sunlight for extended periods.

8. Mind your diet

A well-balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals, particularly vitamins A and E, can promote healthy skin, including your hands. Include fruits, vegetables, and nuts in your diet for skin-friendly nutrients.

9. Stay hydrated

Remember that proper hydration starts from within. Drinking an adequate amount of water daily helps keep your skin, including the skin on your hands, hydrated and healthy.

10. Wear protective gloves

When engaging in household chores or gardening or when using harsh cleaning products, wear protective gloves to shield your hands from chemicals, irritants, and excessive moisture.

Your hands are always at work, so it's essential to show them some love and care.

