UAE-bound fully vaccinated passengers from any destination in India don’t require a pre-travel Covid-19 PCR test result, Air India Express has said.

On Friday, the UAE government relaxed testing requirements for passengers flying into the country.

In its fresh guidelines for travel from India to the UAE, the airline said that the updated requirements for the vaccinated and unvaccinated guests are effective from Saturday.

Fully vaccinated passengers must present a valid vaccination certificate reflecting completion of both doses of the vaccine approved by the WHO or the UAE, provided with a QR code system.

For unvaccinated passengers, they must present a valid negative Covid-19 test certificate issued within 48 hours from the time of collecting the sample. The test should be conducted from an approved health service provider, which uses a QR code system.

Alternatively, an unvaccinated passenger can also present a valid medical certificate issued by the relevant authorities certifying that the individual has recovered from Covid-19 within a period of one month (the date of recovery and the date of arrival) provided with a QR code system.

Passengers may still have to undergo a PCR test upon arrival in the UAE and self-quarantine until a negative test result is received.

The new guidelines are applicable on operations carried out by both Air India and Air India Express.