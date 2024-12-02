RIYADH — Non-Saudis have a higher physical activity rate reaching 62.5 percent, compared to Saudis with a rate of 54.1percent, according to the physical activity bulletin for the year 2024, published by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) on Sunday.



It was revealed that 58.5 percent of individuals aged 18 and above engage in physical activity for 150 minutes or more per week throughout the Kingdom. Among children and adolescents aged 5 to 17, 18.7 percent engage in daily physical activity for 60 minutes or more.



The GASTAT data showed that men are more physically active than women: 23.2 percent of men engage in physical activity, while the rate among women stands at 14 percent.



The age group of 30-39 recorded the highest rate of physical activity, 150 minutes or more weekly, or 62.6 percent. Meanwhile, individuals aged 80 and above had the lowest rate, at 12.2 percent.



Among children and adolescents aged 5 to 17, 18.7 percent were physically active for 60 minutes or more daily, while 35.3 percent were sedentary for more than three hours daily. This entails sitting or engaging in non-physical activities, such as watching TV or using electronic devices, excluding school hours.



The bulletin also showed that non-Saudi children and adolescents were more physically active than their Saudi counterparts, 19.4 percent compared to 18.5 percent.



According to the data, walking or cycling for transportation to commute was the most common form of physical activity among adults, practiced by 56 percent of surveyed people. This was followed by leisure activities at 39 percent and work-related physical activity at 31 percent.



Al-Baha Region had the highest percentage of children and adolescents engaged in physical activity of 60 minutes or more daily at 30.4 percent, while Riyadh recorded the lowest percentage at 14.7percent.



The bulletin is a valuable source for understanding the level of physical activity among Saudi Arabia's population. It is based on the 2024 National Health Survey and the Women and Child Health Survey, along with population estimates provided by GASTAT for the same year.



The bulletin analyzes physical activity indicators based on self-reported data from adults (18 years and older) and children (aged 5 to 17), offering a comprehensive overview of lifestyle patterns and physical activity habits across the Kingdom during this year.

