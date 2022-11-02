From padel and stretching classes to dog yoga, family runs, kickboxing and achieving new milestones, fitness enthusiasts can try something new and exhilarating every day at various locations across Palm Jumeirah during the 30-day Dubai Fitness Challenge this year. Register at https://www.westbeach.ae/events/, https://www.thepointe.ae/events and https://www.goldenmilegalleria.com/events

As part of this year’s action-packed 30x30 calendar, the mall has become an official Fitness Hub, taking Dubai residents one step closer to their fitness goals. Available from November 7-13, this retail destination will be transforming its Grand Atrium into an active-zone by conducting complimentary morning classes from 8 am to 9:30 am, focused on Yoga, HIIT, Boot Camp, Zumba and Afro Dance sessions. To learn more about class schedules and to book spots, download Dubai Hills Mall App or visit https://www.dubaihillsmall.ae/

The Giant Duathlon will be held at Riverland Dubai from 6am to 9:30am on November 5. Starting at Dh140, the duathlon is open to people of all fitness abilities from ages 8 to over 50, with different categories including the Super Sprint, Sprint Distance, Standard Distance, and Teams - each having different running and biking distances. Registration is now open at https://raceme.ae/event/giant-duathlon-1/

The lifestyle destination is hosting its first indoor and in mall family run for 600m, 1.5km, and 2.5km on November 5 at 7am, in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council. Register free on https://www.hopasports.com/

Till November 27, the venue is hosting yoga sessions along the waterfront, run clubs that snake through the island’s avenues and groovy Zumba classes. Stay tuned for more announcements on the morning and evening sessions in store for DFC. For bookings: https://my.coredirection.com/booking/4245?lat=25.079621&lng=55.12241

