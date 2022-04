Muscat: With an estimated cost of over OMR 1 million, a dialysis centre has been inaugurated in the Wilayat of Amerat in Muscat Governorate.

Oman News Agency (ONA), revealed that at a total cost of more than OMR one million , the dialysis centre was inaugurated in the Wilayat of Amerat, which was built on an area of 1,300 square metres and includes 42 beds, ten of which are for isolation cases and five dialysis halls.

