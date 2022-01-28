H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, today visited the DP World Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During his visit, Sheikh Hamdan commended the accomplishments made by leading establishments and corporations in Dubai and their pioneering contributions to various sectors. The range of services and products provided by these establishments has enabled the country to rise in rankings across several global indices and cement its participation in the global economy, he noted.

Sheikh Hamdan added that economic establishments in Dubai are guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to accelerate development and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies that keep pace with the rapid transformations taking place globally.

The Dubai Crown Prince's visit to the Pavilion is part of his keenness to follow-up on the ideas, projects and initiatives showcased by national companies at the mega global event, which brings together 192 countries and provides a platform to showcase Dubai’s various achievements and discover new opportunities for economic growth.

As part of the tour, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the key features of the Pavilion located at Al Forsan zone, which tells the story of shipping and logistics in the UAE and its future aspirations. He was also briefed on DP World’s range of products and services, which cover every link of the integrated supply chain – from maritime and inland terminals to marine services and industrial parks as well as technology-driven customer solutions. DP World has an interconnected global network of 190 business units in 68 countries.

Sheikh Hamdan was also briefed on the high-speed Hyperloop system and its logistics counterpart Cargospeed, created through a partnership between DP World and Virgin Hyperloop; in addition to BoxBay, the new and intelligent High Bay Storage (HBS) system.

Visitors to the five-floor DP World Flow pavilion, which has four main galleries, have an opportunity to explore the movement of commerce around the world that drives the global economy, giving a unique insight into the innovative technology of supply chains. The pavilion’s FlowLive event programme brings together leaders of governments and commerce to shape the future of world trade, while its education programme seeks to inspire young people to join the logistics industry.

At the end of the tour, His Highness praised the efforts and contributions of DP World and various national establishments that have contributed to enhancing Dubai’s status as a global economic capital and a leading trade hub.

