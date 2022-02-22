Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, and Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority (BTEA) on Tuesday launched Gulf Air Holidays, a standalone product which offers the airline's passengers the opportunity to book a hotel and flight for travel to Bahrain and GCC countries.

This was announced at joint press conference held at Four Seasons Bahrain Bay. The event was attended by Gulf Air’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi and BTEA Chief Executive Officer Dr Nasser Qaedi, along with officials from both entities and media representatives.

Captain AlAlawi said: "Gulf Air is transitioning towards airline retailing, creating new opportunities to reach out and connect. This has been made possible through adoption of the latest distribution standards and developing solutions. We have developed our website where our customers can book their flights and hotels in one transaction.

"The first phase of this project is to welcome passengers from the cities we fly to in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Oman to book packages for travel to Bahrain supported by the website’s many features, such as a chat support, dedicated 24/7 contact centre and call support for any changes amendments or cancellations. We are also offering competitive rates to our loyal customers, which is why we trust they will enjoy this new addition to our products and services,” he said.

Dr Qaedi stated: "The aim of launching these offers is to attract more tourists and visitors to Bahrain, and to offer them a variety of tourism and entertainment activities that they can choose from to suit their tastes, needs and budget. We are pleased to cooperate with Gulf Air in order introduce new and unique offerings that will take advantage of all the events and activities taking place in Bahrain this year to achieve this goal, and to implement this exciting initiative that will further add value to the tourism sector in Bahrain.”

Recently, Gulf Air reintroduced three exclusive initiatives on gulfair.com for visitors to Bahrain: The Bahrain Stopover in collaboration with BTEA, Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix 2022 packages in collaboration with the Bahrain International Circuit and the Al Dana Amphitheatre packages to promote events at the venue hall.