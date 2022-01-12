Guinea-Bissau celebrated its Expo 2020 National Day today (12 January) with a visit from His Excellency Umaro Sissoco Embal, President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, who spoke of the inspiration the UAE provides to Africa’s ‘shining star’ and other emerging economies across the continent.

Umaro Sissoco Embal was welcomed by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Umaro Sissoco Embal said: "Expo 2020 Dubai deserves our recognition in fulfilling this giant event in spite of the limitations of COVID-19. The UAE’s persistence in harnessing its own resources to reinvent itself in such a short period of time serves as an example for all.

"It is an honour to be here and to represent Guinea-Bissau and the development of the African continent as a whole and we are here to extend African friendship with the Emirates. With our pavilion located in the Opportunity District, our country of 1,000 rivers demonstrates the sustainable practices of the Republic, as well as how active our people have been in order to overcome our adversities and to be active agents in sustainable development." Sheikh Nahayan said: "Guinea-Bissau’s pavilion provides visitors with the opportunity to learn about the country’s past and future plans, and to discover the vast opportunities offered across various sectors, such as agri-tech, and how communities use innovative technologies to harvest, process and distribute produce globally.

"Thanks to the endless possibilities that Expo 2020 offers, we are excited at the prospects of forging new partnerships with Guinea-Bissau across various fields of mutual interest, thereby expanding our bilateral relations for the benefit of both our countries." Guinea-Bissau’s pavilion at Expo introduces this small country to the world. Africa’s diversity of peoples, cultures, landscapes and wildlife is well known, but Guinea-Bissau represents a microcosm, with all of these qualities packed into a single nation. This rich diversity is on display as visitors wander through the pavilion, learning about the country’s ambitions and eco-friendly tourism.

National and Honour Days at Expo 2020 Dubai are moments to celebrate each of Expo’s 200-plus International Participants, shining a light on their culture and achievements and showcasing their pavilions and programming. Each features a flag-raising ceremony at the Stage of Nations in Al Wasl Plaza, followed by speeches and cultural performances.

Running until 31 March 2022, Expo 2020 invites visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world in a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture.

© Copyright Emirates News Agency (WAM) 2022.