Over 30 regional and international schools will take part in this year’s Getex under an incorporated, spin-off K-12 Education event in Dubai from February 24 to 26.

Global Education and Training Exhibition (Getex), one of the leading educational exhibitions and recruitment events for students, makes a return this year at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre to offer training providers and educational institutions an opportunity to drive up enrolment and engage with the next batch of aspiring students.

The event will be held to cater to the growing demand for multi-faceted, quality education to ensure the success of students in a competitive work environment.

The event mainstay will also feature higher education institutions from 27 countries and facilitate university placements for over 20,000 Emirati and expatriate students.

Additionally, this year’s event also provides school’s resident counsellors a chance to attend the Getex Counsellors Forum – the region’s only student counsellors workshop that runs in parallel with every edition of Getex.

Taking it further, Getex this year will host the 1st Education Leaders Networking Reception where heads of universities will have the opportunity to meet and cultivate collaborative initiatives with heads of K-12 schools.

“We are delighted with the return of Getex as an event where the best of education is made available for learners in UAE. Getex is one of the region’s most powerful marketing platforms for student recruitment and has been instrumental in the placement of tens of thousands of students across the world. This year is expected to have plenty of face-to-face interaction as well as on-the-spot enrolment benefits, all in line with our goal of making learning accessible to all students.

“It is our great honour to be recognised as one of the most comprehensive and thorough events for students looking for the right academic or vocational programme,” stated Anselm Godinho, Managing Director of International Conferences & Exhibitions (IC&E), the organisers of Getex.

Since its inception and benefitting from the continued patronage and have benefited from the event that allows them to fill enrolment quotas consistently and efficiently. The new and improved Getex and K-12 Education Show format will truly be an Education for All event.