Surface parking spaces in Abu Dhabi will be free of charge during the holiday on Saturday, January 1st, 2022 until 7:59 am on Sunday, January 2nd, 2022. Additionally, the Mussafah Industrial area parking lot M18 will be free of charge during the official holiday.

In an announcement, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, called upon the public not to park their vehicles in prohibited areas and not to block the traffic flow. It also urged the public to adhere to the regulations regarding the resident permit parking spaces from 9:00 pm to 8:00 am.

According to the announcement the Darb toll gate system will be free of charge during the official holiday on Saturday, January 1st, 2022. Toll gate charges will resume on Sunday, 2nd January, 2022 during the usual peak hours from 7:00 am to 9:00 am, and from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

ITC’s Customer’s Happiness Centres will be closed during the official holiday on Saturday, and will resume working on Monday, 3rd January, 2022. Customers may continue to apply for ITC’s services online using ITC’s website: www.itc.gov.ae, Darbi and Darb websites and apps.

Additionally, customers may contact the unified Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on 800850 or Taxi Call Centre: 600535353 around the clock.

ITC stated that the public bus services will operate based on the unified schedule throughout the week and according to the recent improvements of the public transport network. Ferry services will also continue between Jebel Al Dhanna Port and Dalma Island and between Saadiyat and Al Aliah Islands according to the current schedule.

