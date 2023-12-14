The weekend weather is predicted to be moderately stable during the day and cold at night, said the Kuwait meteorological center on Thursday.

Official at the center Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi said in remarks to KUNA that the weather map showed the stability in Thursday's forecast, with moderate to high northwestern winds in coastal areas with speeds of 12-38 km.

The highest temperature is at 24 degrees Celsius at daytime and lowest is nine at nighttime, added Al-Qarawi.

Friday morning's weather is predicted to be moderate with highest temperature being between 21-19 degrees Celsius. Northwestern winds will be at moderate speeds of 10-35 km, he indicated, adding that during the nighttime, the temperature is expected to drop to 13-11 degrees Celsius.

Saturday morning's weather forecast is moderate with the highest temperature between 21-19 degrees Celsius. The northwestern winds will be at speeds between 8-30 km. At nighttime, the temperature is expected to drop to between 8-10 degrees Celsius.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).