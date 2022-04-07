Riyadh: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) and the Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA) signed today a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) to enhance and activate communication and cooperation in a way that contributes to creating and publishing specialized and professional media content in the fields of health and food.

The MOC was signed by SFDA’s CEO, Dr. Hisham bin Saad Aljadhey, and the CEO of SBA, Mohammad bin Fahad Al-Harthi.



The MoC aims to implement specialized and professional content in the areas of SFDA’s competence, find and create joint media sponsorship opportunities that serve the directions of both sides, and to establish specialized media publications in the fields of food and drug, in addition to covering, transferring and managing events, media centers and local SFDA events.



The MoC includes holding joint training programs to develop human cadres in related fields, exchanging experiences, transferring knowledge, and benefiting from the facilities of both sides in a way that serves the field of television programs and visual productions.



According to the memorandum signed between the two parties, the areas of cooperation include educating consumers on the safe use of cosmetic products, making television programs and providing visual and audio content (podcasts, educational clips between program times) regarding nutrition and public health directed at children, and exchanging data necessary for conducting research and scientific studies in the fields of media, health and nutrition.



A mechanism will also be put in place to deal with violating advertisements and an emphasis on not publishing any advertisements for pharmaceutical companies, food or medical devices and products until verifying that they have obtained prior approval to advertise their products.



The memorandum stems from the two parties' desire to enhance efforts, exchange experiences and build a strategic partnership through which integration is achieved, and its benefits are reflected on all segments of society.