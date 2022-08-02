Muscat - With the participation of more than 55 chefs and Omani establishments, the Salalah Food Festival will begin on Thursday, August 4, 2022 until August 13, 2022 at Hawana Salalah Hotel.

According to Oman News Agency (ONA), the opening ceremony of the festival is sponsored by His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Mohsen Al Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality.

The festival, which is considered the largest food festival in the Sultanate of Oman, will witness the participation of more than 55 chefs and Omani establishments that will display their products in designated areas, and the establishment of many competitions and accompanying entertainment events, theatrical performances and various entertainment games for children, in addition to singing and musical performances.

The organisation of this festival comes in support of small and medium enterprises, as it will include the participation of mobile cart owners to present different types of food and direct cooking shows on the stage, in addition to stimulating the tourism movement through the establishment of entertainment events.

