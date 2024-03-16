Dates — being the national fruit of the UAE — are everywhere in the country on any day and, during Ramadan, mounds of them fill the markets.

A staple during iftar, this fruit is an important part of Ramadan tradition: It is the first thing Muslims eat to break their fast. This is why during the holy month, there seems to be an endless supply of dates in stores.

This year, UAE markets offer more than 50 varieties of dates that are sourced from different parts of the world. Each of them has a unique taste and texture.

Those new to the culture would be easily confused about the differences. Here's a guide to the different types of dates, arranged from the most expensive variety to the cheapest, based on current market prices.

Ajwa: Dh45-Dh60 per kilo

Ajwa dates, the meaty variety, are not only delicious but also packed with essential nutrients, said Abdul Hadi, owner of Yathrib Dry Fruits and Nuts.

"They have been favoured by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) himself and are known for properties that is good for the heart,” said Abdul Hadi.

With a chewy texture and a rich blend of vitamins, minerals, and fibre, Ajwa dates are perfect for special gifts and iftar feasts.

These dates, however, are the most expensive variety with prices ranging from Dh45 to Dh60 per kilo.

Medjool: Dh30 per kilo

Among the most popular varieties are the Medjool dates, known for their plump, moist texture and intense flavour.

“Medjool dates are a favourite worldwide,” said Abdul Hadi. “Their large size and luscious taste make them a standout choice for Ramadan gatherings."

Mabroom and Segai: Dh30 per kilo

These two are also premium varieties, according to Mohammed Raees, a vendor at Stall 150 at the Waterfront Market.

“Mabroom dates are known for their slender shape and nutrient-packed goodness,” Raees said. “As for Segai dates, they stand out with their multi-hued appearance and elongated shape, offering a visual and tasteful delight."

Sukkari and Safawi: Dh20-25 per kilo

Dates that are grown and produced in the UAE should not be missed, Raees said.

“Among thse are the Sukkari and Safawi varieties, which offer a unique taste."

Sukkari dates, often called the 'Royal Date,' are celebrated for their natural sweetness, he said.

“Safawi dates, native to Madinah and the UAE, boast a dark, cherry-brown colour, and intense flavour, making them a favourite among residents."

Khidri and Barhi: Dh11-Dh15

Abdul Hadi introduces the Khidri and Barhi varieties, which are on the affordable side.

“Khidri dates, originating from Egypt, are elongated shape and amber hue, while Barhi dates from Iraq offer a delightful sweetness, whether they are fresh or dried."

Zahidi: Dh8-Dh10

These dates are popular among those who buy the fruit in bulk for massive iftar gatherings and meal distributions.

It's medium in size and "very sweet". Most shops sell these dates in huge boxes of 5kg or 10kg.

Part of tradition

Dates hold a special place in Ramadan traditions, serving as the best item for breaking the day-long fast. This practice is deeply rooted in Islamic teachings and the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who broke his fast with dates.

“It is believed that Prophet Muhammad favoured dates and encouraged their consumption during Ramadan,” said Abdul Hadi. “Following his Sunnah, Muslims around the world begin their iftar meals with this blessed fruit, seeking spiritual nourishment and connection."

Beyond their religious significance, dates offer many health benefits. “Dates are rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals," he added.

“They provide essential nutrients like potassium, magnesium, iron, and manganese, contributing to overall well-being during Ramadan"

The natural sugars in dates provide an immediate source of energy, helping replenish nutrients after a day of fasting. Additionally, it helps regulate blood sugar levels, preventing sudden spikes and crashes after fasting.

Whether enjoyed for their taste, nutritional benefits, or religious significance, dates continue to unite communities and families in a celebration of faith and culture.

