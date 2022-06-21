Michelin has unveiled the 2022 selection of the Michelin Guide Dubai — the first edition in the United Arab Emirates — celebrating Dubai’s spectacular culinary map.

A total of 69 restaurants, which cover 21 cuisine types, have been selected and recommended by the anonymous Michelin Guide inspectors.

The guide recognises two 2 Michelin Stars restaurants, nine 1 Michelin Star restaurants, 14 Bib Gourmand restaurants and 44 Michelin-selected restaurants.

"This very first Dubai selection of restaurants marks a historical moment for the Michelin Guide and the Middle East,” says Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guide.

“What makes Dubai’s culinary landscape so distinctive is its reflection of the more than 200 nationalities that call the city home, delivering an epicurean kaleidoscope. One thing all the restaurants in this fast paced dynamic and elegant city have in common is they are brimming with passion and enthusiasm. Today, Dubai is settled as an inspiring gastronomic destination and we have no doubt that gourmets from all over the world will be seduced by its very unique energy,” Poullennec said.

The 2 Michelin Stars restaurants

Il Ristorante - Niko Romito received two Michelin Stars for its modern Italian fare, which comes with balance, purity and clarity. Top quality ingredients are flown in from Italy, with highlights including fish and pasta dishes.

Set in a colonial-style property at The Palm, STAY by Yannick Alléno impresses with its less-is-more approach, which results in precise, sophisticated dishes that are skillfully crafted with French cooking as the base.

One Michelin Star restaurants

Showcasing the excellence, talent and creativity of Dubai’s culinary landscape, 9 restaurants serving a diverse array of cuisines, from Portuguese to Indian, Japanese and Chinese, received One Michelin Star.

11 Woodfire by chef-owner Akmal Anuar, who is of Malay origin, offers a global variety of vegetables, seafood and meats grilled to perfection over oak, hickory or hay.

Led by Saverio Sbaragli, who had honed his craft at Three Michelin Starred Arpège, Al Muntaha sits atop the architectural masterpiece of Burj Al Arab and offers sophisticated and refined French cuisine with Mediterranean influences.

Armani Ristorante presents precise, modern Italian cooking at the Burj Khalifa, where beautifully decorated dishes are met with attentive, enthusiastic service. Italian favorites such as agnolotti del plin, filetto di scorfano and agnello al mirto showcase the chefs’ mastery.

First opened in London in 2001, the Dubai outpost of Hakkasan at the Atlantis Hotel offers reimagined Chinese dishes that are exclusive to Dubai, including the lychee lobster with yuzu pearl.

Höseki is a nine-seat omakase restaurant helmed by a sixth-generation sushi master, Masahiro Sugiyama. Set on the fourth floor of the Bulgari Hotel, it offers a bespoke omakase experience using fresh ingredients imported daily from Japan.

Located in the basement of the Atlantis Hotel next to the aquarium, Ossiano is a world for creative fare, and its “Metanoia” menus gain inspiration from chef Gregoire Berger’s childhood memories, featuring dishes that come with fine texture contrasts and impressive clarity of flavour.

The first international outpost of world-renowned Portuguese chef José Avillez, Tasca by José Avillez in the Mandarin Oriental Hotel is set around an open kitchen, where the talented kitchen team combines fresh, great quality produce with Portuguese dishes that are vibrant, innovative, and great for sharing.

Owned by internationally acclaimed chef Massimo Bottura, Torno Subito set within the striking W Hotel on the Palm offers Italian classics, pasta dishes and desserts with a twist.

Trèsind Studio is the brainchild of Himanshu Saini, which offers original and precisely executed multi-course tasting menus featuring herbs and flowers grown on its rooftop terrace setting, with highlights such as the ghee-roasted crab, tandoori chicken dumpling and morel pulao with Assam tea dashi.

14 restaurants receive Bib Gourmand

The guide also spotlights 14 Bib Gourmand restaurants that offer a value-for-money gourmet experience for an average price of AED250 for a 3-course meal. They inlcude: Al Khayma, Bait Maryam, Brasserie Boulud, Fi’Lia, Folly, Goldfish, Ibn Albahr, Indya by Vineet, Kinoya, Ninive, Orfali Bros, REIF Japanese Kushiyaki, Shabestan and Teible.

This year, one Dubai restaurant is recognised for its outstanding efforts and remarkable commitment to sustainability. Lowe, a Michelin-recommended restaurant by culinary duo Kate Christou and Jesse Blake, is the first and only restaurant in Dubai to receive a Michelin Green Star.

Michelin Special Awards

As Michelin Guide inspectors dine at and observe restaurants, they keep an eye on service professionals to unearth talents that are worthy of the Michelin Special Awards.

This year, the Young Chef Award went to Solemann Haddad of Michelin-selected restaurant Moonrise. Danijela Tesic of Ossiano takes home the Sommelier Award for her passion and enthusiasm for wine pairing. The Welcome and Service Award was given to the team at Bait Maryam.

