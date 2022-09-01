Intersect by Lexus, the fine dining venue at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), has announced the launch of a brilliantly curated Saturday Brunch running through 2022.

The brunch offers guests a personalised experience of exquisite modern Asian dishes along with the renowned Japanese Omotenashi hospitality and the creative confluence of entertainment, art, design and technology.

Running every Saturday from 1.00 pm to 4.00 pm, the all-new Saturday Brunch experience at Intersect by Lexus will be a place like no other: a vibrant and exciting sensorial experience, reflecting the design and environment ethos of Lexus where guests may engage with the brand without getting behind a steering wheel.

Array of starters

The Saturday Brunch menu features an array of sharing-style starters, an exhaustive salad counter, choice of delicious mains and a dessert surprise platter, complemented by unlimited beverage packages. The experience is enhanced with live music, and set in a unique space which inspires guests with a sublime expression of the Lexus lifestyle, from design and architecture to advanced technology and beyond.

Saad Abdullah, General Manager, Marketing, Al-Futtaim Lexus said: “After months of meticulous planning, we are thrilled to finally reveal the all-new Saturday Brunch at Intersect by Lexus, which elevates our exceptional Asian-fusion menu to a new level and offers guests an unforgettable social experience. With a fabulous and eclectic menu and live entertainment in a creative and gourmet haven, we are confident that guests will experience hospitality at its finest from the moment they walk through our doors for the Saturday Brunch. We look forward to welcoming guests to experience the essence of Lexus in this new and enjoyable social setting.”

The fine-dining Brunch menu boasts Asian fusion dishes including sushi, cold and hot starters and an extensive beverage and mocktails selection. The Saturday Brunch experience at Intersect by Lexus starts with sourcing only the finest ingredients, and the artisanal menu showcases organic foods of the highest quality presented with exceptional craftsmanship.

The sharing starter platters include Sambal Edamame tossed in spicy Indonesian chilli sauce or non-spicy salt; Salmon Carpaccio; Honey Glazed Sweet Potatoes with smoked sour cream and spiced Dukkah; and a Salad Bar with a variety of condiments and dressings. These are complemented by a collection of sensational Nigiri and Maki Roll platters, including Tuna Aburi Nigiri, Hamachi Nigiri, Maki with mixed fish or prawns, and Spicy Salmon Nigiri.

Sour and spicey

For the mains, guests can choose from the Banana Wrapped Steamed Sea Bream with a South East Asian sour and spicey broth; Wagyu Rib Eye Steak accompanied by grilled vegetables; or Mushroom Risotto with grilled assorted mushroom and shavings of Parmigiano Reggiano. A surprise Sweet Platter of favourite Asian desserts rounds up the delightful brunch experience.

The food menu is complemented by an extensive selection of beverages, including exotic mixology, house beverages, creative mocktails, the finest Japanese Sencha green tea and crafted coffee.

The Saturday Brunch experience marks the latest milestone in the journey of Intersect by Lexus to set new benchmarks in artisanal dining in the heart of DIFC. Originally launched in Dubai in 2015, the venue has been meticulously designed by world-renowned interior designer Masamichi Katayama and creates the perfect environment for inspiration and collaboration, a creative haven for people seeking enriched hospitality experiences.

Earlier this year, Intersect by Lexus underwent an extensive refurbishment to reflect the latest developments and innovation in Lexus design and technology: it now features curated music, an extensive gallery of unique accessories and the UAE’s multicultural ethos, as well as the latest vehicle from Lexus – the all-new Lexus NX – that showcases the bold new design language and the most technologically advanced features of the Lexus range.

