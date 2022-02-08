Expo 2020 Dubai continues to delight people from all around the world, with the latest visit numbers totalling an impressive 12,401,497.

The first World Expo to be held in the Arab world has provided a showcase for Arabic heritage and culture as well as a platform to share Arab nations’ vision for the future. It emphasises the importance the UAE and Expo 2020 Dubai place on highlighting the region’s contributions to world culture and human progress.

Country pavilions from the Arab world continue to be among the most visited, with the UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Morocco at the top of many visitors’ lists. This is also the first time that all of the Arab countries have taken part in a World Expo.

In addition, Expo 2020 Dubai celebrated World Arabic Language Day and the Arabic Language Summit, which included the first UAE Declaration of Arabic Language signed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Headline acts since the start of the year have ranged from legendary Egyptian composer, pianist and conductor Omar Khairat, to Syrian musician Iyad Rimawi with the stunning Syrian Rhapsody, bringing unforgettable experiences to the tens of thousands who have visited.

Their performances add to a remarkable roll-call celebrating the best Arabic music across all genres. Emirati singers Al Wasmi and Eidha Al Menhali, Saudi singer Mohammed Abdu, as well as artists from the broader region, such as Tunisian star, Latifa and Iraqi singing sensation, Kadhim Al Saher, are among those to have graced the stages.

They lead a wealth of Arabic culture featured all over Expo 2020 Dubai, including the work of Emirati artists Afra Al Dhaheri, Abdallah Al Saadi, Asma Belhamar and Shaikha Al Mazrou, which form part of the Public Art Programme– a permanent open-air exhibition led by Cairo-born curator Tarek Abou El Fetouh that is inspired by famed 11th-century Arabic mathematician, astronomer and physicist Ibn al-Haytham’s seminal work, ‘Book of Optics’.

In addition, MENASA – Emirati Design Platform, comprises more than 40 Emirati and regional designers who showcase stories from the UAE through exclusive curated collections.

Other recent draws include the popular ongoing Why? The Musical from renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and Academy and Grammy Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman, as well as another incredible concert from the Expo’s all-women Firdaus Orchestra, this time featuring multiple Grammy-nominated sitar player, producer, film composer and activist, Anoushka Shankar.

Health and Wellness Week – the latest in Expo’s Programme for People and Planet series, also proved a big attraction, bringing together stakeholders at every level to collectively recreate an inclusive global health system and probing a range of topics, from preparing for future pandemics, to the importance of mental health, and healthcare as a fundamental right.

Expo 2020 Dubai’s virtual visitation numbers have reached more than 110 million, driven by the diverse entertainment available , as well as extensive coverage of Expo 2020 Dubai’s Programme for People and Planet.

With just over 50 days to go until Expo 2020 Dubai closes on March 31, visitors are realising that it’s ‘Now or never, before it’s gone forever’. From the varied pavilions, to breathtaking visual displays to world-class concerts, not to mention still-to-come National Day celebrations including the UK, USA, Argentina, Jamaica, South Africa and Ireland; Food and Agricultural Week and International Women’s Day; as well as guest appearances from the world of gymnastics, basketball, tennis and Muay Thai – visitors do not want to miss this incredible experience.