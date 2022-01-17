Don’t forget to wear your running shoes when heading to Expo 2020 next Saturday, January 22.

The Expo 2020 Dubai Run 2 will take place on the day, with participants getting to choose from three distances: 3km, 5km and 10km.

The event is open to residents and visitors of all ages and nationalities, including participants in strollers. Every participant will receive three free tickets to Expo 2020 for the run day.

This is the second Expo Run, after the one in November saw hundreds of participants run past thematic pavilions.

Get fit at Expo

There are several other community sports events taking place at Expo 2020 Dubai this month.

A Running Club event will happen at the Expo Park on January 23 and January 30. The run is open to people of all age and abilities, and the aim is to prepare participants for long distance races across the UAE.

Ride the World on January 23 and 30 is cycling experience that will take riders on a 3.5km loop of Expo 2020. Riders can start at 7am and go for as many laps as they choose till 8.45am.

The Run the World Family Run, organised by AIS Athletics in association with Dubai Sports Council, will also take place on Sunday, January 30.