Expo 2020 Dubai is the place to be, now more than ever, as the world fair has expanded its offers and experiences before it brings down the curtains on March 31.

Be it a grand concert at various stages, or a cultural trip to one of the many pavilions, visitors are in for an unforgettable experience. One of the many attractions at the site is the ongoing Restaurant Week, part of the Expo 2020 Food Festival. Running till February 27, Restaurant Week celebrates and showcases chef talents with limited set menus at exceptional rates to provide visitors a chance to become the ultimate connoisseurs. We visited The National by Geoffrey Zakarian to try its unmissable modern American cuisine.

Surely, you must have seen The National during your expedition across the Expo 2020 Dubai site; it is hard to miss a structure when its neighbour is an architectural masterpiece, also the heart of the world fair — Al Wasl Dome.

Situated at one of the entrances to the dome, The National unquestionably provides breathtaking views. The interiors compliment the location, and are in line with the restaurant’s modern concept – a key feature to bring back visitors. The ambiance is also a highlight, perfect when accompanied by a loved one. Or, even when you are solo, the views and beverages are good company.

Speaking of beverages, we started our culinary journey with the Passion Fruit Basil Mule. The combination of fresh passion fruit and minty herbs served its purpose to refresh us for what came next — the classic and fan-favourite Chicken Caesar from the Entrée Salads. As health conscious individuals, we were naturally inclined towards the salad, which was as good as it was filling.

But that was not all as Perfect, our attendant for the day (that is his name, we kid you not), brought us the Za’atar Rubbed Lamb Chops. It came with Bulgar wheat, which looked similar (but tasted different) to a well-known South-Indian favourite, Upma. The cherry on top of this medium-cooked tasteful lamb chops, is literally cherries - pickled cherries.

For vegetarians, The National has less to offer. But what they do have is of top quality. One of the options, the Burrata and Truffle, suitable for vegetarians, hit the mark as it reminded us of a certain flavoured dish we enjoy at home. Though a bit sweet for starters, the Burrata and Truffle was paired well with a slice of bread.

We saved the pizzas and sandwiches for another time and quickly jumped to the dessert menu. There is no better way to end a gastronomical journey than with a chocolate lava cake and a scoop of vanilla ice cream on the side. As they say, save the best for last.

The National’s breakfast menu is priced at Dh69, the two-course lunch menu is Dh125 and the three-course dinner menu course menu is priced at Dh250 per person.

Other restaurants to try during Expo 2020 Dubai’s Restaurant Week:

Jubilee Gastronomy

Experience fine dining with this ultra-luxurious experience in the heart of Expo with a two-course lunch menu for Dh125 or the three-course menu for Dh250 per person.

Alif Café by Farm2Table

Tantalise your tastebuds with a delicious two-course menu for Dh95 or three-course menu for Dh150 per person. The deal includes a welcome drink on arrival, and highlights such as roasted pumpkin hummus and Yoghurt, honey and black pepper chicken. The little ones can pick from the kids menu available for Dh25.

Kutir

Kutir offers a punchy, authentic, and traditional Indian menu. It’s prepared in a feasting-style, creating a relaxed setting with the two-course lunch menu available for Dh125 or sundown three-course set menu for Dh250.