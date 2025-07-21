Africa’s food and beverage sector will play a key role in driving growth in the continents luxury hospitality sector. Valued at US $346.2 billion in 2024, the Africa food and beverage market is projected to reach US $567.3 billion by 2032, according to research from Verified Market Research.

Across Africa, luxury hotel groups, such as One&Only Resorts, Azalai Hotels Group, and Marriott Luxury Collection and Autograph Hotels, are positioning food as a defining part of the guest experience through partnerships with celebrated chefs and the use of indigenous ingredients.

“In markets like South Africa, Kenya, Mauritius, the Seychelles, and West Africa, African-centric fine dining is on the rise, shaped by the unique culture of the continent, sustainability, and seasonality. These are not passing trends; they are part of a deeper movement redefining African cuisine as a global force,” says Conrad Gallagher, CEO of Food Concepts 360, one of the world’s leading boutique restaurant design consultancies.

Africa’s culinary sector has enjoyed increased popularity, culminating in Cape Town being voted the best food city in the world in the 2024 Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards.

And international hotel groups have started taking notice.

The Radisson Hotel Group recently committed to expanding its portfolio from 13 to 25 hotels in South Africa by 2030, effectively doubling its current footprint. And Marriott International’s acquisition of Protea Hotels, which includes over 100 properties across seven African countries, reflects a long-term commitment to regional dominance.

Says Gallagher: “What these two groups illustrate is that combining global expertise with African hospitality could be the key to unlocking the full potential of food and beverage as a competitive differentiator.”

However, with opportunities come challenges. While Marriott and Protea’s expansion signals continued investment confidence, it may be even more important that local partnerships deliver local impact.

Food Concepts 360 is actively engaging with stakeholders at both local and international hotel groups to ensure that there is no potential disconnect which could weaken cultural relevance and limit the ability to respond to local market dynamics.

“We’re bringing world-class skillsets home to start work on flagship developments in key markets like Nigeria, Angola, Mozambique, and Egypt – countries where we see a convergence of economic potential, urbanisation, and culinary curiosity.”

The chef-led, experience-driven business is focused on building ecosystems, not just individual projects and has a long-term approach that prioritises public-private partnerships, the nurturing of African talent, and the development of the next generation of hospitality leaders. Sustainability, African design thinking, and measurable local impact are embedded into all their projects.

“The world is looking to Africa for inspiration,” Gallagher says. “Now is the time for South African hospitality professionals to lead with confidence, creativity, and cultural pride. As African talent returns home and investment momentum builds, the continent stands ready and primed for growth.”

Conrad Gallagher is the CEO of Food Concepts 360, one of the world’s leading boutique restaurant design consultancies. Since 2016, Food Concepts 360 has worked on high-profile hospitality projects across Africa, the Middle East and Europe. His team has helped conceptualise and deliver more than 60 restaurants internationally, including flagship destinations on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi. This experience has equipped his South Africa-based team with deep operational insights and a global perspective on how to deliver world-class results for Africa’s fast-growing hospitality market. Their work helps partners to unlock the full potential of food and beverage as a competitive differentiator.

