Wyndham Residences the Palm has welcomed the arrival of Urban Bar & Kitchen (UBK) to its growing lifestyle offering, marking the opening of the much-anticipated second location of the popular Dubai venue.

Building on the success of its flagship venue at Movenpick, Jumeirah Lake Towers, UBK has established itself as social destination among Dubai’s foodies, sports lovers, and lifestyle crowd.

Wyndham Residences the Palm is managed by United Hospitality Management in partnership with Wyndham hotels & resorts.

“We are delighted to welcome UBK to Wyndham Residences the Palm,” said Klaus Assmann, COO of United Hospitality Management Middle East, India & SE Asia, “This opening represents more than just a new hangout next door for palm residents and visitors, it’s part of our commitment to continuously improve and to create a vibrant, community-driven atmosphere for our residents, guests, and visitors. UBK perfectly complements our vision by combining great food, welcoming hospitality, and a lively, social spirit.”

