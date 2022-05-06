WhatsApp has rolled out a reaction feature that will allow users to respond to messages with emojis.

The latest update includes six fixed emojis, such as a thumbs up, red heart, prayer hands and shocked face, among others. Announcing the news on Facebook, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said: "More expressions coming soon."

Meta, the company behind WhatsApp, also said that support for "all skin tones" would be added in the future, according to The Verge.

To use the new feature, users simply need to press and hold on the message they want to react to. A pop-up will then appear, showing the range of emojis available.

In addition to the emoji reactions, WhatsApp will also allow its users to share files that are up to 2GB in size, a significant jump up from the previous 100MB limit.

