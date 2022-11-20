Dubai’s Global Village, a leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, has launched its Family Packs that will be available at select Zoom stores starting today (November 20).

Presenting a host of benefits, these great value packs include eight entry tickets, one premium parking voucher and one Wonder Pass containing 120 wonder points that are valid for all Global Village attractions. The packs, sold in limited quantities, can be purchased for AED150 ($40.8).

Guests will be able to explore the 27 pavilions representing more than 90 cultures from around the world. This season of Global Village features more than 3,500 shopping outlets, over 250 dining options, exciting entertainment, new attractions, and thrilling rides at Carnaval, among others.

