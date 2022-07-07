UAE - The Dubai Film and Television Commission (DFTC) has launched an initiative to support Emirati screenwriting talent, in partnership with leading Bollywood Studios, the Dubai Media Office tweeted Wednesday.

Participants aged 18 years or older can register their interest, experience and portfolio via the DFTC website starting today, the tweets explained.

Interested screenwriters can submit their contributions on various topics, including drama, action, and others.

Applications for the project titled 'Ticket to Bollywood' is live on https://www.filmdubai.gov.ae/s/ticket-to-bollywood.

