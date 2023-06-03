LOS ANGELES - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is returning for an as yet untitled “Fast & Furious” movie as Luke Hobbs, the actor announced on Twitter on Thursday, after bowing out of the successful franchise in 2021 due to differences with star Vin Diesel.

“Hobbs is back in the Fast and Furious franchise,” Johnson said in a video message from Hawaii, wearing a lei.

“The next Fast & Furious film you’ll see the legendary lawman in will be the HOBBS movie that will serve as a fresh, new chapter & set up for FASTX: Part II,” he added.

The "Fast & Furious" franchise has collected more than $7 billion at global box offices, making it the fifth-highest-grossing franchise of all time.

The latest movie, “Fast X” starring Diesel and Jason Momoa, debuted last month and landed the second largest global opening weekend of the year, only surpassed by another Universal title, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” It has earned more than $500 million at global box offices.

Johnson said he and Diesel have made amends.

“Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us. We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve - and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love,” he said in his post.

The “Moana” actor went on to explain that he has an “audience first mentality” when it comes to his career and sends love to the entire “Fast” family.

Franchise veteran writer Chris Morgan will return to oversee the script for the upcoming project and develop Johnson’s portrayal of the daring diplomatic security service agent he has played in previous films.

