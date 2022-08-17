Rockstar DSP is set to headline Dubai's first-ever South Indian Music Festival taking place this October. Organised by XPRNC, the event will take place at Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Stadium on October 22.

DSP aka Devi Sri Prasad is the singer and composer of 'Har Ghar Tiranga', and his recent work in Indian blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise' has earned him a lot of fame and appreciation. His music album in the film became the first to hit 5 billion views on YouTube. A recipient of nine Filmfare Awards, five CineMAA Awards, and five SIIMA Awards, DSP promises to rock the crowd at the one-day festival.

"I wish and congratulate XPRNC for organizing the first ever South Indian Music festival where fans can expect an unforgettable live music performance by me and my team. I am also grateful to the UAE government and authorities for all their support to us as live performances ensure a meaningful interaction with the artists and the audience,” he said.

Tickets to the show are available for purchase from Book My Show and Platinum List.

