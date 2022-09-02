RIYADH — The Saudi Film Commission (SFC) is participating in the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Italy from August 31 until September 10.



The festival attracts a wide global audience to events including cinematic screenings and discussion sessions.



The commission’s participation in the international festival aims to strengthen its presence in global forums, intensify its relations with the global filmmakers through bilateral dialogues and meetings, and promote its incentive program to attract international film productions to the Kingdom.



At the festival, the commission will present workshops to showcase the benefits of the Saudi incentive program to international filmmakers and producers.



The commission will highlight the Kingdom's film industry and its experiences, support Saudi talent by enhancing presence in major film platforms and creating opportunities for development and growth through active international partnerships.



The Venice Festival is the world's oldest film festival and one of the five largest film festivals presently, bringing together major international filmmakers, along with films representing influential artistic trends in world cinema.



Last May, the commission announced its cash rebate program, "Film Saudi", which is now functional and open for applications via a dedicated platform for film productions.



Film productions planning to shoot either partially or fully in Saudi Arabia are invited to apply for the incentives. More information is available on the website www.film.sa.



Productions that recruit Saudi crew and talent above and below the line, feature the Kingdom’s culture, history and people along with showcasing the diverse selection of landscapes in Saudi Arabia are among the qualifiers for incentives of up to 40 percent.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).