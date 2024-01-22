RIYADH — The Joy Awards 2024, held in Riyadh, brought together a constellation of stars from the Arab world and beyond, in a night that celebrated achievements in entertainment and the arts.



The awards, now in their fourth year, are part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 Quality of Life Program, aiming to establish the Kingdom as a premier cultural and touristic hub.



Legendary Hollywood actor Anthony Hopkins was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award, marking a high point of the ceremony.



Eva Longoria, celebrated for her contributions to film and television, received the prestigious Personality of the Year Award.



Turki Al Sheikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), expressed his delight at the convergence of global and Arab talents in Riyadh, highlighting the event's uniqueness and significance.



He emphasized the Kingdom's commitment to appreciating and honoring artists in a distinctive way.



Other notable honorees included Saudi Arabian singer Rabeh Sager and actor Ali Al-Mdfa, both receiving Lifetime Achievement Awards.



Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab, Syrian actress Mona Wassef, and American actors Kevin Costner and Martin Lawrence were also among the awardees.



Kevin Costner, in his acceptance speech, praised Saudi Arabia's emerging role in the global film industry and encouraged local storytelling, emphasizing the importance of nurturing homegrown talents.



"Saudi Arabia deserves its place in the world stage. I urge you tell your own stories. The world will watch your films. Invest in your own people to tell them you will never regret it."



The event also saw memorable performances by Egyptian singer Shireen Abdul Wahab and American singer Bebe Rexha.



In a moment of unity between cultures, GEA Chairman Turki Al Sheikh was pictured with American actor Mark Wahlberg and Saudi singer Mohammed Abdu, symbolizing the global reach of the Joy Awards.

