BeIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”), the leading global media group, has announced a multi-year volume deal with Paramount Global Content Distribution, brining exclusive premium entertainment content to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).



The new licensing deal will grant beIN exclusive Pay TV rights in English, subtitled in Arabic, in the MENA region, as well as Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD), and Catch-up SVOD, to a vast selection of Paramount content, further strengthening beIN's position as a premier destination for premium entertainment.



The deal builds on beIN’s long-term relationship with Paramount Global Content Distribution, and includes access to Pay 1 current films – those released for the first time post-cinema to premium subscription services – as well first-run scripted and unscripted series, and a vast selection of library films and series from the likes of MIRAMAX and Nickelodeon, with select Paramount+ titles now available on beIN’s OTT platform, TOD and on beIN’s Pay TV Channels.



“This agreement underscores beIN’s commitment to delivering the best in entertainment to our audiences in the MENA region,” said Esra Özaral Altop, Chief Entertainment Content Officer, beIN MEDIA GROUP. “By expanding our relationship with Paramount Global, and securing these exclusive media rights, we are excited to provide our subscribers with an incredible lineup of movies and series that millions of viewers across the region simply cannot find elsewhere.”



“We’re thrilled to announce this volume licensing deal with beIN MEDIA GROUP in the Middle East and North Africa,” said Dan Cohen, Chief Content Licensing Officer, Paramount and President, Republic Pictures. “This deal is a testament to the power of the Paramount brand and its reputation for delivering high-demand, quality entertainment, and we’re very excited for beIN subscribers to access our programming and discover new favorites.”



Some of the most notable titles coming to beIN’s screens include Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves—a thrilling adventure film set in the iconic fantasy universe; the Mission: Impossible franchise—an action-packed series following Ethan Hunt’s high-stakes spy missions; the Transformers franchise—an epic saga featuring battles between robotic aliens; Scream—a classic slasher horror film known for its meta-commentary on the genre; seasons 1-4 of Yellowstone—a gripping drama about a powerful family’s conflicts over land and power; all seasons of Billions—a high-stakes drama centered around finance and politics; Tulsa King—a crime drama series featuring a mobster navigating a new life in Tulsa; and several Nickelodeon titles such as PAW Patrol, Bubble Guppies and Abby Hatcher. Additional titles include 1883, 1923, Colin From Accounts, Frasier, Knuckles, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Mayor of Kingstown, Ray Donovan, upcoming series NCIS: Tony & Ziva and feature films Bob Marley: One Love, Rob Peace and Self Reliance.





beIN and Paramount have a well-established relationship as co-owners of MIRAMAX, home to award-winning productions and globally acclaimed hits that have captivated audiences worldwide. Recent successes include the 2024 dramatic comedy and Oscar winner The Holdovers, three Primetime Emmy Award 2024 nominee, The Gentlemen, 2023 Hollywood blockbuster Operation Fortune, Netflix hit He's All That, the 2021 global blockbuster Halloween Kills and Hulu's Mother/Android.

