Rabat: The Saudi Minister of Media Salman bin Yousef Al-Dosari underscored the need for a joint Arab mechanism to address online content that deviates from religious, cultural, and moral values.

Addressing the meetings of the 53rd session of the Council of Arab Media Ministers held in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, Al-Dosari called on Arab states to adopt a unified stance against international media outlets that publish deviant content. He explained that publishing harmful content on the Internet is a common threat facing all Arab countries, calling for joint efforts to develop effective mechanisms to deal with such online platforms.



He conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and their sincere wishes for success for the session.



The Saudi Minister of Media also noted that, since its founding, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has always supported Arab causes and solidarity in addressing regional challenges and transformations, citing the Jeddah-hosted 32nd Arab Summit last May and its call for enhancing joint Arab action.



Al-Dosari said several topics are listed on the agenda of the Council of Arab Media Ministers session, including the Arab Counter-Terrorism Strategy, prepared by Naif Arab University for Security Sciences (NAUSS).