Kaizzen, an integrated communications firm, has announced its expansion into the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region with its new office in Dubai, UAE.

This move aims to cater to the growing demand for integrated and result-oriented PR and digital marketing solutions, offering a wide range of services to businesses across various sectors.

As part of its Mena expansion, Kaizzen is introducing Dipankar Zalpuri as the President of the Mena region. As a seasoned professional, he brings over 18 years of experience in Communications to the position. His expertise spans Digital Marketing, Content Marketing, Public Relations, and Events Consulting and Execution. Having served thousands of clients with varied mandates across different geographies, he is well-prepared to deliver custom PR and Digital Marketing solutions for best-of-the-breed international brands as well as fast-growing startups.

Dynamic hub

Vineet Handa, Founder and CEO, Kaizzen, said: "The Middle East and North Africa region is a dynamic hub of innovation, culture, and growth. Dubai is a gateway to Mena and GCC region, which makes this a strategic decision to expand Kaizzen’s global ambitions. With our expertise in crafting compelling narratives and our commitment to delivering tangible results, we look forward to helping businesses in the region connect with their audiences in meaningful ways."

Nikhil Pavithran, Group President, Kaizzen: “Our goal is to not only provide clients with world-class communication strategies but also to become an integral part of the region's business landscape. With the support of our talented team and our commitment to innovation, I am confident that we will create impactful and transformative campaigns for our clients."

Zalpuri expressed his excitement about leading Kaizzen's operations in the Mena region, stating: "I believe that Mena is a region that values innovation, building relationships, and entrepreneurship. I am determined to make a substantial positive impact in this region with this prestigious mandate. This confidence comes from the backing of passionate hard-work and exceptional dedication to deliver successful client campaigns that is encoded in the DNA of this remarkable organisation, right from the top. With the support of a vastly talented team, we will take forward the Kaizzen narrative of boosting businesses by creating appealing brand stories through comprehensive 360-degree communication strategies. Well, the way to get started is quit talking and begin doing.”

Key milestone

The opening of the UAE office marks a significant milestone, as it signifies the agency's dedication to providing top-notch services to its clients, both locally and globally.

The agency’s relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation forms a robust foundation for future endeavours. Kaizzen is ideally positioned to bring its unique blend of creativity and strategic thinking to the dynamic and diverse Mena market.

