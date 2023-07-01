Doha, Qatar: After more than a decade, Asia’s songbird, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, is set to captivate her fans once again with a highly anticipated concert in Doha today, June 30.

The long-awaited event dubbed “The Song Bird live in Doha” will take place at the Al Gharafa Sports Club Indoor Hall. Joining her on stage will be her husband, Ogie Alcasid, along with other notable Philippine celebrities.

One of the highlights of the concert will be a duet between the power couple, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid and Ogie Alcasid.

Expressing her excitement about the concert, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid shared her sentiments on returning to Qatar after all these years.

In a press conference yesterday at the Embassy Suites Hotel, she noted the positive changes in the country, highlighting Qatar’s openness and the beauty of Doha’s structures and buildings.

“We’re excited to be back, it’s different now after how many years. Qatar is more open, and Doha is very nice, the structures and buildings are beautiful.”

Despite the passage of time, she assured her fans that she would still be performing many of her iconic original Pinoy music (OPM) songs, along with a selection of non-OPM songs.

Comparing the concert in Qatar to her Philippine performances, Regine acknowledged that there would be differences in the concept and repertoire. While her Philippine concerts often incorporate specific themes, the Qatar concert will showcase a wide range of OPM songs and non-OPM tracks.

Emphasising the preparation that goes into their performances, she mentioned the significance of rehearsals in delivering a memorable experience for the audience.

For Regine, each concert is a unique experience, irrespective of how many times she has performed a particular song. The different reactions and energy of the audience create an ever-changing atmosphere, making every performance special.

She expressed her eagerness to connect with the audience through her music and shared that fans could expect surprises, including new songs and rearrangements of her beloved classics.

“Doing a concert is always a different experience each time, no matter how many times we’ve done this, no matter how many times we’ve sang the song, it’s always different because the audience will have a different reaction, so it’s always different for us also.”

Ogie Alcasid also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to perform after a prolonged absence, remarking that concerts are once again alive and thriving. Ogie, known for his humorous side, playfully mentioned that if the audience enjoyed their performance, they could consider returning every year.

The concert, organised by Royal Sports and Events, has generated immense excitement, with tickets selling fast. According to Jonar Paz, CEO of Royal Sports and Events, the venue, Al Gharafa Sports Club Indoor Hall, has a capacity of 5,000, and tickets are nearly sold out, with a remarkable 75% of the seats already occupied.

The doors to the Al Gharafa Sports Club Indoor Hall will open at 5pm, with the concert commencing at 7pm.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing & Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).