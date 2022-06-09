Jeddah: Prince Majid Park continued today its cultural activities, as part of the programs of 2022 Jeddah Season for weekly Cultures, where the "Filipino Night" was held amid a large attendance of visitors.

The participants in the artistic shows presented different colors that express the Filipino culture with a large presence on the stage of events as it also presented a number of various entertainment and shows with which the audience interacted.

Visitors enjoyed shows of Filipino culture as it performed its folklore, in addition to the services provided inside the park such as restaurants, shops, zones of shows and events that added an atmosphere of joy and happiness to the faces of visitors, families and children of different nationalities.

Prince Majid Park receives its visitors daily with many interesting artistic, cultural and recreational activities. It also includes services and equipment, which include many shops and a dancing fountain, as well as a zone of shows and games that give visitors an exciting family trip.

Prince Majid Park had witnessed many different cultural events including Bangladeshi culture, Pakistani culture, Indian culture and concluded with Filipino culture.

It is worth mentioning that Prince Majid Park will continue its daily activities throughout the season, and it will present many special shows that the park will host in the coming days.