The teachings of Mahatma Gandhi are timeless. The great leader, a symbol of peace, changed the course of Indian history, and impacted generations of leaders all over the world.

Now, a monumental biopic on the life of ‘Gandhi’, based on the writings of renowned historian and author - Ramachandra Guha, has been announced by Applause Entertainment, a venture of Aditya Birla Group. Pratik Gandhi who shot to fame playing stockbroker Harshad Mehta in 2020’s web series Scam 1992 has been signed on to play the Mahatma. “I deeply believe in the Gandhian philosophy and his values that echo simplicity in its purest forms. Personally too, I strive to achieve and imbibe many of his qualities and teachings in my daily life,” says Pratik. “Moreover, playing the role of Mahatma is very close to my heart ever since my theatre days and now it is a huge honour to yet again essay the role of this legendary leader, on screen. I believe it’s a huge responsibility to essay this role with dignity, grace and conviction and I can’t wait to embark on this journey with Sameer Nair and his team at Applause.”

The multi-season series, to be shot across several Indian and International locations, will be adapted from Guha’s two books – Gandhi Before India and Gandhi - The Years that Changed the World.

From his earliest days to his actions in South Africa to the great struggle in India, the series will tell the lesser known stories of Gandhi’s life which played an important role in shaping him into a Mahatma. It will also tell the stories of all his compatriots and contemporaries of the freedom movement, who, along with him, played an integral part in the shaping of what became free and modern India.

