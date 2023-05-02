British supermodel Naomi Campbell and Indian business woman and arts patron Isha Ambani were among the celebrity attendees at the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York.

While Naomi rocked a Chanel sari-inspired look in molten pink with silver detailing on the bust accessorised with drop silver earrings and co-ordinated bangles, Isha wore a Prabal Gurung creation with a silk sari-inspired trail which was hand-embellished with thousands of crystals and pearls.

The Met Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2023 theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

