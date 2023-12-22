RIYADH — Minister of Media Salman Al-Dosari inaugurated the screening of the wildlife documentary film ‘Horizon Saudi Arabia,’ the latest production of the Konoz Initiative, at the Government Communication Center in the ministry headquarters in Riyadh on Thursday.



The screening of the movie was held in the presence of officials of the National Center of Wildlife (NCW), the strategic partner, and a number of officials, specialists, and media persons.



The movie will also be screened on several local and international platforms including Netflix from January 4, 2024. The film depicts aspects of wildlife and its biodiversity in the Kingdom and highlights the efforts made by the Kingdom, represented by the NCW and other partners in this field, with the aim of preserving wildlife and protecting them from extinction. The center also contributed to bringing the film to light through the Konoz Initiative as a strategic partner by providing its scientific and cognitive services.



During the screening of the film, the Konoz Initiative announced a number of new partnerships that it brings together with various media and artistic bodies, totaling eight local and international bodies, with the aim of enhancing the spread of the initiative’s productions.



The film project was completed in accordance with the best international production practices, through an international team specialized in documenting wildlife, with the participation of 13 Saudi researchers. This is part of the efforts of the Ministry of Media to shed light on the Kingdom’s environmental treasures.



The Konoz Initiative falls within the initiatives of the Human Capacity Development Program, one of the programs of Saudi Vision 2030, and aims to document Saudi Arabia’s cultural richness and civilizational contribution, and highlight the success stories of Saudi citizens at all levels, by working with local companies to produce content of the best international standards in the field of production of documentaries, short films, and animation.



This is within the framework of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and its keenness on developing the production of local visual content, to reflect the treasures that the Kingdom abounds in. The initiative produced many documentary film projects, such as “A Difficult Stage,” “Nawras Al-Arab,” “What the Saudis Eat,” and “Saudi Atlas.”

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).