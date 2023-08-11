Rapper and influencer Claire Eileen Qi Hope, also known as Lil Tay, has confirmed that she is not dead after a statement went up on her Instagram account stating that she is no more.

The 14-year-old influencer said in an interview to a media outlet that she and her brother are 'safe and alive' adding that her Instagram account had been hacked.

She also said that it had been an traumatising 24 hours during which her family received several emotional phone calls from relatives and friends.

On August 9, a statement was put out on Lil Tay's Instagram account announcing her "tragic passing".

The statement read: "It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain.”

“This outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief. During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation,” it added.

“Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her,” the statement concluded.

Lil Tay, who once called herself “the youngest flexer of the century”, rose to fame in 2018 when she was nine. The young rapper posted videos where she could be seen cursing and flaunting luxury watches, cars, and wads of cash.

Tay was originally from Atlanta, Georgia, US, but later moved to Vancouver in British Columbia, Canada, according to Time magazine. Her Instagram page has 3.4 million followers.

Tay’s last post, dated June 19, 2018, was dedicated to rapper Jahseh Onfroy, better known as XXXTentacion, who was shot dead at the age of 20.

