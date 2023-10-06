The trailer for Tamil superstar Vijay’s highly anticipated film 'Leo' is out, presenting everyone’s favourite ‘Thalapathy’ in a never-seen-before avatar.

In the Lokesh Kanagaraj film, he plays the role of a police officer. From the killer action sequences to whistle-worthy dialogues, the power-packed trailer has set the stage for a mass entertainer. We also get a glimpse of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s bad-guy avatar.

Sharing the trailer on X (formerly Twitter), Lokesh Kanagaraj said: “Unleashing my Vijay in a never-seen-before avatar.”

Just one hour after it was posted, the trailer has garnered more than 10 million views.

Leo, co-produced by Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy, will hit the theatres on October 19.

Trisha, Arjun, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan and Priya Anand are also part of the film. Music was doned by none other than Anirudh Ravichandran.

Thalapathy Vijay fans have dropped fire and red heart emojis in the comments box.

Giving a shout out to the deadly combination, a user said, “Thalapathy Vijay + Anirudh + Dialogue + Lokesh Kanagaraj = Pure Goosebumps.”

Another added, “Can't wait to experience this masterpiece in theatre.”

“Wow... what an action-packed trailer. Good luck to the entire Leo team. Thalapathy rocks!” read a comment.

Some of them have declared that the film will script history at the box office.

A fan added, “Only 90's & 2000's kids can understand the feeling of seeing Thalapathy Vijay Sir back in this role.”

Fans go wild

Several videos of fans grooving to the electrifying music as Vijay's Leo makes an entry have surfaced online.

This video from Tiruchengode, a city in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, shows fans watching the trailer on a giant screen.

Meet Trisha’s character

Earlier in the day, the makers of Leo released the first-look poster of Trisha. In the picture, the actress, dressed in a saree, looks horrified. We can also spot a blood-stained knife in the frame.

“Unveiling the most-awaited look of Trisha,” read the side note.

Leo will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).